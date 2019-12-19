OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

