Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.
Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 803,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
