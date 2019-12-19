Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 803,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 192,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

