Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,498. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

