Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,353. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $486,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,050. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

