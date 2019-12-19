Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1765 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

