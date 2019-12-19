Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.75 ($1.24) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), approximately 16,059 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.69 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.42. The company has a market cap of $265.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile (ASX:PSQ)

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

