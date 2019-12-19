Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$374,000.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00.

Shares of POE stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

