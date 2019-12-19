ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,395.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000860 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.20 or 1.00492821 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

