PDATA (PDATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,545.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. PDATA has a total market cap of $374,545.00 and approximately $5,565.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PDATA has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01178432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Token Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

