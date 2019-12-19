Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON CRW traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,330 ($30.65). The company had a trading volume of 131,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The stock has a market cap of $610.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,466.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,295.23.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

