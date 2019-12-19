Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

HOTC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 424 ($5.58). The stock had a trading volume of 55,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,442. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 253 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.50. The company has a market cap of $489.86 million and a P/E ratio of 44.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Insiders have sold 726,395 shares of company stock worth $270,154,650 over the last ninety days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.