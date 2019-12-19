PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $212,589.00 and $68.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 117,496,597,805 coins and its circulating supply is 78,296,597,805 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.