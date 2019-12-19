PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a daily sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PENC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. PEN has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

