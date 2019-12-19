Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Shares of LON:PSN remained flat at $GBX 2,664 ($35.04) on Wednesday. 1,130,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,492.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,143.02. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

