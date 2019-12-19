Phore Tops One Day Volume of $884.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $884.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,570,892 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

