Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.26. Pico shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pico by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pico by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pico by 32.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pico in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 30.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

