Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

