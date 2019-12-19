Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $367,775.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Pirl has a total market cap of $367,775.00 and approximately $6,811.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 60,876,179 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

