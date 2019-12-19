PlayGame Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $201,227.00 and $148.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

