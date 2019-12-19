Playkey (PKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,164.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Playkey has a total market cap of $283,574.00 and approximately $15,164.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.01179981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

