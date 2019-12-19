PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,145. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

