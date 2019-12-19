Polo Resources (LON:POL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.88. Polo Resources shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

About Polo Resources (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities – both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

