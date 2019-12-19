PonziCoin (PONZI) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $9,799.00 and $169.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

