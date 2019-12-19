POPCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.