PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $59,596.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 76% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00559758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00086736 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008664 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,983,239,246 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

