Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $43.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,023. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.