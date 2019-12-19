Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,616. The company has a market cap of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

