Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Trading 0% Higher

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77, 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

