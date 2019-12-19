Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.88

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and traded as high as $90.11. Premium Brands shares last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 18,234 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$968.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

