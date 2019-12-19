Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) PT Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PRNB traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114,259.04. In the last three months, insiders acquired 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and sold 20,505 shares valued at $835,262. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

