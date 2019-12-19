ProCurrency Reaches Market Cap of $3,320.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $3,320.00 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.02670994 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

