Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, 245 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Barclays cut Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

