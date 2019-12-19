ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.86 and last traded at $122.27, 11,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 841,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 397.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $1,737,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

