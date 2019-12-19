ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.19, approximately 2,250 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

