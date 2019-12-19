Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 10,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,739. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

