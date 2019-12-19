Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Insiders have bought 41,450 shares of company stock valued at $306,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at $512,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 5.88. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

