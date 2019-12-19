Pure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.82, approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACQU. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Pure Acquisition by 9.1% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 752,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Acquisition by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000.

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

