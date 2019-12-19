PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives $105.42 Average PT from Brokerages

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

