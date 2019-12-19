QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 51,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,000. The company has a market cap of $673.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in QCR by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in QCR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

