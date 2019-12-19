QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Stock Price Up 27.3%

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX)’s stock price rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 5,454,208 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,801% from the average daily volume of 286,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

