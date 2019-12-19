Qredit (XQR) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $380,802.00 and $1,216.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000331 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

