Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Trading Down 7.1%

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.25, approximately 2,191 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 47,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Rafael in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rafael in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rafael by 663.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

