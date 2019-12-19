Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently:
- 12/18/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 12/3/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,530 ($59.59) to GBX 4,320 ($56.83). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2019 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,375 ($57.55).
- 11/22/2019 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 11/15/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock.
- 11/6/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 57.50 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,336 ($57.04). 2,383,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,562.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,831.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.57%.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.