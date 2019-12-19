Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 9% Lower This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $481,003.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

