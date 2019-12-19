Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 1,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Pace acquired 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,954,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,639,000 after buying an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.