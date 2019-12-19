Refereum Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Gate.io. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $52,186.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,441,498 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.