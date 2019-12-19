Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 19th (ADI, CATM, CTVA, DGE, EEFT, H, ISP, KEY, MTG, NERV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 19th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $174.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.80 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

