Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

12/17/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

12/12/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/14/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/23/2019 – PERNOD RICARD S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 72,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

