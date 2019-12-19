Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN) traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 752,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 286,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Get Return Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Lorne Andrew Morozoff sold 666,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$33,316.65.

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.