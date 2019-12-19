Reviewing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Gecina (NYSE:GECFF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $26.51, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Gecina.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 15.99% 18.10% 3.36% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.11 $150.00 million N/A N/A Gecina $735.71 million 17.98 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Gecina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.